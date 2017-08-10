FRESH AIR: New hospital air-con to help control infections

CLEAN AND COMFORTABLE: The different coloured panels on the roof show where the different air velocities come from.

NEW state-of-the-art technology is being been installed at the Friendly Society Private Hospital to provide extra comfort and lower infection risk for patients.

The renovation of one of the Friendlies' operating theatre was completed last month and the room has been fitted out with a laminar flow air-conditioning system, which helps to provide a shroud of air surrounding the patient, minimising the risk of infection.

It is also designed to maintain optimal comfort levels for surgeons and to ensure all air entering the operation theatre is HEPA filtered.

The lamina flow system creates three different air velocities in the room, working to ensure clean air is directed from the area where the operating table is, to the perimeter of the room.

This ensures maximum patient protection.

The revamped operating theatre will become the second dedicated orthopaedic theatre at the Friendlies and will accommodates five orthopaedic surgeons, covering specialities from general orthopaedics to specialised areas of the spine, shoulders, hips and knees.

The operating theatre will comply with air quality accreditation class ISO5, set by the International Standardisation Organisation as a benchmark for hospitals worldwide.

In addition, the hospital has upgraded the surgical lights to LED, which give off minimal heat and also cast no shadows.

This upgrade comes after the relocation of all scope procedures to the dedicated endoscopy unit, which opened in March.