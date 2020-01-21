French village with a Bundy connection raises money for bushfires

BUNDABERG's friendship with a small French Village remains strong as it raised money for the bushfires.

Vignacourt is a village in Northern France with a special connection to Bundaberg through the story of lost Childers diggers, William and Thomas See, who were in the village in WW1. t

Organiser, Michel Trouillet said a team of six worked together to arrange the Solidarun on January 18.

"Six people, a little crazy, managed to mobilise almost 450 people and collect almost €4500 euros for you," Mr Trouillet said.

"From the youngest to the oldest … the love of your country is surely the engine of our motivation."

The money raised by the team will go to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and New South Wales Red Cross.