French take the helm to build new Burnett Heads marina

FRENCH CONNECTION: Poralu Marine has been chosen by the developer, BH Developments, to build Gateway Marina, Burnett Heads.

A FRENCH marina construction company, whose past projects include an extension to Hobart's Prince of Wales Bay Marina, will build and design the new multi-million dollar Burnett Heads development.

Earlier this month it was revealed Poralu Marine had been chosen by the developer, BH Developments, to build Gateway Marina.

According to its website, Poralu Marine's major projects in Australia last year included the design, manufacture and installation of new docks in Hobart using exclusive technology for 12m fingers without piling and Perth's Hillarys Boat Harbour and Two Rocks marinas extensions, including long-lasting and resistant floating installations.

The international company also completed projects in Asia, Europe America and the Middle East last year.

In a statement Poralu Marine said its commitment to deliver eco-friendly solutions made it a natural choice.

"Poralu Marine is deeply involved in the development and manufacturing of eco-innovative solutions for port facilities,” it said.

"For the Bundaberg project, the developer indicated the employment of sustainable materials. BH Developments required the use of green technologies for power and water, and the respect of natural habitat for local species. This is where the experience of Poralu Marine made the difference.

"Poralu Marine has always strived to provide the most innovative solutions to limit the impact of marina developments on the environment. In the past, the company developed eco-friendly mooring and anchoring technologies and made strong investments in innovations, dedicated to helping protect coastal and inland marine areas.”

Earlier this month Gateway Marina revealed boaties could now secure the first of 56 private berths in stage one of development, which are set to be completed by Christmas.

The multi-stage development will also include waterfront villas and a yacht club.