Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRENCH CONNECTION: Poralu Marine has been chosen by the developer, BH Developments, to build Gateway Marina, Burnett Heads.
FRENCH CONNECTION: Poralu Marine has been chosen by the developer, BH Developments, to build Gateway Marina, Burnett Heads.
News

French take the helm to build new Burnett Heads marina

Carolyn Booth
by
30th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRENCH marina construction company, whose past projects include an extension to Hobart's Prince of Wales Bay Marina, will build and design the new multi-million dollar Burnett Heads development.

Earlier this month it was revealed Poralu Marine had been chosen by the developer, BH Developments, to build Gateway Marina.

According to its website, Poralu Marine's major projects in Australia last year included the design, manufacture and installation of new docks in Hobart using exclusive technology for 12m fingers without piling and Perth's Hillarys Boat Harbour and Two Rocks marinas extensions, including long-lasting and resistant floating installations.

The international company also completed projects in Asia, Europe America and the Middle East last year.

In a statement Poralu Marine said its commitment to deliver eco-friendly solutions made it a natural choice.

"Poralu Marine is deeply involved in the development and manufacturing of eco-innovative solutions for port facilities,” it said.

"For the Bundaberg project, the developer indicated the employment of sustainable materials. BH Developments required the use of green technologies for power and water, and the respect of natural habitat for local species. This is where the experience of Poralu Marine made the difference.

"Poralu Marine has always strived to provide the most innovative solutions to limit the impact of marina developments on the environment. In the past, the company developed eco-friendly mooring and anchoring technologies and made strong investments in innovations, dedicated to helping protect coastal and inland marine areas.”

Earlier this month Gateway Marina revealed boaties could now secure the first of 56 private berths in stage one of development, which are set to be completed by Christmas.

The multi-stage development will also include waterfront villas and a yacht club.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Clive Palmer spicing up campaign with visit to Bundy today

    premium_icon Clive Palmer spicing up campaign with visit to Bundy today

    Politics POLITICAL heavyweight Clive Palmer is today expected to bring some much-needed colour into what has been an otherwise relatively dull Hinkler election campaign.

    • 30th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Popular Bundy cafe launches fresh juice bar

    premium_icon Popular Bundy cafe launches fresh juice bar

    Business Hopes for franchising

    • 30th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    New day hospital opens in Bundaberg

    premium_icon New day hospital opens in Bundaberg

    Health Patients to benefit with state-of-the-art care centre

    • 30th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    OPINION: The major problem with electing minor parties

    premium_icon OPINION: The major problem with electing minor parties

    Opinion Plus, why I'm sick of the word Adani

    • 30th Apr 2019 5:00 AM