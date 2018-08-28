French memorial marks Bundy's sacred WWI ties

HISTORIC IMAGES: Some of the glass-plated negatives on display in the barn

BUNDABERG will mark the forthcoming centenary of the end of World War I hostilities by sharing memories with Vignacourt, a small town in northern France.

A Friendship Agreement was made between the two communities in 2010, following the discovery of 4000 historic World War I images, some of which included Childers soldiers Thomas and William See.

The photos were taken by Louis and Antoinette Thuillier as a memento service to troops during the war.

The barn in which the glass plate negatives were discovered was recently restored and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey was invited to the official opening in July.

"More than half a million euro ($A782,500) has been invested in refurbishing the barn as a heritage site showcasing many of the photographs as well as the equipment used by the Thuilliers,” Cr Dempsey said.

He was unable to attend the opening but sent his senior media advisor Wayne Heidrich to deliver a letter while he was visiting France recently.

ON DISPLAY: A restored barn in Vignacourt, France, showcasing photographs taken during the World War I.

"Among the aims of that agreement is to have ongoing communication between our two regions. In addition to passing on the best wishes of our community, I thanked Mayor Stephane Ducrotoy for the invitation and congratulated him on the success of France in the recent World Cup,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Attention has now been turned to the Thuillier house for renovation which would add facilities like accommodation rooms and a coffee shop.”

Mr Heidrich said 2,500-person community was of "modest means” and elements such as crowd funding were being considered to finance the renovations.

"I think Vignacourt today is very similar to what it was 100 years ago with the typically cathedral-style construction of Saint-Firmin's church rising above the rows of rustic houses,” he said.

The Armistice Day commemoration will be held on November 11 and is expected to be huge in France.