Fremantle abandons Hogan chase, Scully may go to Hawks

Melbourne's Jesse Hogan, left, looks like staying at the club after Fremantle's withdrawal of interest. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

MELBOURNE is planning to go into the 2019 AFL season with Jesse Hogan and without Gold Coast target Steven May after Fremantle's abrupt move to end their pursuit of Hogan.

The Demons had made no secret of their desire to add the Suns' co-captain but are adamant that would require Hogan's departure which, until Friday, had been expected to occur.

The Dockers have long been linked with the Perth native but sensationally shut down talks about a possible switch.

"We have been undertaking a due diligence process as part of a possible trade to secure Jesse Hogan," recently installed Fremantle football boss Peter Bell said.

"While discussions were proceeding, it became clear that what Melbourne would be seeking for a trade would not be possible for our club to meet.

"As such, we have informed Melbourne and Jesse's management that we will not be continuing further with the due diligence process."

Jesse Hogan in action for Melbourne. Picture: Michael Klein

It is understood Fremantle's first-round pick (No.11) and a future second-rounder were on the table, with the Demons setting Hogan's value at two first-round picks.

With five days left in the trade period, it remains to be seen whether the move is a negotiating ploy by the Dockers.

But as it stands, Hogan will play for Melbourne in 2019.

"At the end of the season, Jesse expressed his interest to explore other opportunities, and to return to Perth and play for Fremantle," Demons football chief Josh Mahoney said.

"We believe our offer was reasonable, given Jesse's record as a 71-game player.

"Jesse has been with us since he was 17 and has gone through some well-documented personal issues, particularly in the last two years, so we were comfortable to support his request.

"It was made clear to Jesse that if we were unable to complete an appropriate deal for both clubs, he will remain a Melbourne player.

"Both us, and Jesse, were happy with this."

Hogan lost his father to cancer this year and had his own battle last year with testicular cancer.

It had been thought the Dockers would look to capitalise on Lachie Neale's desire for a trade to Brisbane to land the 23-year-old power forward they had long coveted.

The Lions' No.5 pick is in play for the contracted Neale, who has made it clear he doesn't want to play for Fremantle again.

The Giants' Tom Scully looks like going to Hawthorn.

In other developments on Friday, GWS star Tom Scully is reported to be on the verge of a shock trade to Hawthorn, who are also looking to add Port Adelaide's Chad Wingard.

St Kilda signed Sydney's Dan Hannebery on a five-year deal, the Saints exchanging pick No.39 and their second-round selection in the 2019 draft to acquire Hannebery and pick No.28.

St Kilda also completed a deal to recruit Melbourne's Dean Kent, offloading their fourth-round selection (pick No.65).

Demon midfielder Dom Tyson's move to North Melbourne was also rubber stamped.

The Kangaroos swapped Brayden Preuss and pick No.62 for Tyson.

Young Giant Will Setterfield officially joined Carlton, the Blues acquiring the midfielder and GWS' pick No.71 in return for their future second-round pick as well as pick No.43 in this year's draft.

- AAP