Train collides with car ditched on track

A TRAIN loaded with thousands of tonnes of sugar crashed into a car ditched on the track.

Townsville police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the fully-loaded train, carrying about 2000 tonnes of sugar, collided with the car at Julago south of Townsville about 11pm.

Sen Sgt Matheson said there were no occupants in the car and initial inquiries had revealed "the car was bush bashing".

He said the unregistered Subaru was immobilised, possibly running out of fuel, and came to a stop on the track.

"It does not appear the vehicle was left on the tracks intentionally," Sen Sgt Matheson said.

He said the driver of the train reportedly saw a number of people leaving the car.

Sen Sgt Matheson said no one was injured in the incident and no carriages were derailed.