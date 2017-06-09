Watch: Morgan Freeman's voice sells Bundy home

The charismatic voice of Morgan Freeman may have helped sell this Bundaberg home.

IT'S not every day a Bundaberg property gets the Hollywood star treatment but when it came to getting a sale it sure did help.

Watch and listen to the video here:

With the advice of connecting the audience with the soothing voice of Morgan Freeman a Bundaberg real estate agent was able to quickly sell a million dollar South Bingera home.

It was Scott Wade's thinking outside of the box which helped give him the edge on his marketing campaign.

CELEBRITY CHARM: This million-dollar home was sold with the help of Hollywood. www.scottwade.com.au

As he hoped the American actor and narrator's voice would grab the attention of those far and near - and he was right.

The YouTube advertising video of the Hills Rd home had almost 12,000 views, and it's one you want to watch more than once.

Mr Wade said it wasn't the first time he used Hollywood to create an eye-catching advertisement and by doing so ensured the property didn't sit on the market for too long.

"I read an interesting news article last year that said movie goers and audiences tend to connect much more with movies when Morgan Freeman's calm soothing voice is used as the voice over," he said.

"I thought if I could use that concept and put it with my property advertising, it would grab buyers attention, and help them connect a lot more with the property."

Now as much as we would love to think Freeman had taken notice of Bundaberg and narrated the commercial himself, Mr Wade said it was not the case.

But it didn't take a lot of work or money to have his amazing voice mimicked to get the end result near perfect.

"I searched for about a month online before I stumbled across this 23-year-old kid in the United States that could do a perfect impersonation of the voice," Mr Wade said.

"So I wrote a script for the property while I was at an open home one day, and two weeks later we had the video."

The video has now gone global.

With ten years experience in the Bundaberg real estate game Mr Wade said selling million dollar homes was harder and it all came down to the advertising.

"It was on the market for six months with another agent before I listed it.... they weren't having much success and weren't getting many buyers through the door," he said.

"I took the marketing over and we did another big production video on it.

"It ended up having over 40 groups of buyers through, and was sold sight unseen to a couple in Ayr, however that sale didn't end up coming together, and it sold straight afterwards to a local couple."