Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Geoff Murphy.
Geoff Murphy. Sharyn O'Neill ROK201113splan2
News

Geoff Murphy 'snake' defamation case has temporary twist

Erin Godwin
by
21st Sep 2016 7:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY business owner Michael Barfield's right to freedom of speech temporarily won out in a defamation case in Brisbane District Court Wednesday.

Former director of Rockhampton's JM Kelly Project Builders, Geoff Murphy, has taken business owner Michael Barfield to court, claiming signs on Mr Barfield's trucks have defamed him.

He also applied to the court to intervene and stop Mr Barfield from displaying the signs prior to the trial.

The signs include references to Mr Murphy as a "snake".

But yesterday, District Court Judge Helen Bowskill refused the injunction application.

In her reasons Judge Bowskill said the court should not impede Mr Barfield's right to free speech given she had made a direction that hearings will be held November 14 and 15 to decide the case.

Rather, if Mr Murphy wins the case, he can claim compensation for Mr Barfield defaming him for the whole period of time the signs were displayed.

At an earlier hearing in Brisbane, Mr Murphy's barrister John Peden said there were four signs - two that were identical - that had been displayed on the truck and displayed in areas including Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Mackay.

He said one of the signs said sub-contractors were owed money and included the words "destroying lives" and "yet you enjoy a life of luxury".

He said there would be no defamation case if the signs only referred to the company but he said the signs affected Mr Murphy's reputation.

Mr Peden said this included the words on another sign that said "who is the real snake Geoff?".

"He's turning it into a personal attack on Mr Geoff Murphy," Mr Peden said.

But Mr Barfield's barrister Michael de Waard said the reference to "snake" was related to an article Mr Murphy was quoted in where he said he had decided to "cut the head of the snake off" when he decided to go into liquidation following an expensive court case involving a Gold Coast construction project.

Mr de Waard also said it was true, honest opinion from Mr Barfield.

The barrister said Mr Murphy had essentially been quoted saying he had made arrangements to pay everyone when in fact the company had not.

"What has been said there from Mr Murphy is not in fact what's happening and Mr Barfield has decided to call him out on it," Mr de Waard said.

Related Items

Show More
freedom of speech geoff murphy jm kelly
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Hundreds of women in Bundy against abortion bill: Batt

    premium_icon Hundreds of women in Bundy against abortion bill: Batt

    Politics MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt says male MPs are being slammed for opposing the decriminalisation of abortion in Queensland.

    • 17th Oct 2018 11:15 AM
    HACK ATTACK: Man helps fired friend exact his revenge

    premium_icon HACK ATTACK: Man helps fired friend exact his revenge

    Crime Man helps recently-fired friend hack into former workplace's servers

    Bundy avoids 'record high' fuel prices as costs soar

    premium_icon Bundy avoids 'record high' fuel prices as costs soar

    News RACQ recommends supporting servos charging the cheapest prices

    Doggone it: Irritation over greyhound kennels

    premium_icon Doggone it: Irritation over greyhound kennels

    News Cicadas noisier than my dogs, trainer tells judge

    Local Partners