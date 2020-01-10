Menu
Free haircuts will be available for children next week, to assist struggling families.
Education

Freebies to cut costs of going back to school

Rhylea Millar
10th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
COMPLIMENTARY haircuts will be available next week to ease the financial burden of back to school costs.

The free haircuts will be offered as part of the School Savvy program, a pop-up shop initiative that will also be offering a selection of discounted stationery and pre-loved uniforms.

CentacareCQ business development coordinator Maija Stewart said it will assist struggling families and ensures children can commence the school year with all the necessary requirements.

“It’s challenging enough for many families in the region during this time of the year,” Ms Stewart said.

“Back to school can add even more pressure, but School Savvy is about making a difference to help ease that burden and with the addition of free haircuts for the kids, many families will benefit greatly.

“We wish to thank the generosity of these hairdressers who have come on board to help the School Savvy initiative.”

The School Savvy pop-up shop will be open in the Civic Centre on 190 Bourbong St, from January 13 to 17, from 9am to 4pm, with free haircuts available until January 16.

For more information, call CentacareCQ on 1300 523 985 or visit centacarecq.com/.

Bundaberg News Mail

