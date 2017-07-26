Free waste vouchers in next rates notices

Two free waste disposal vouchers will be included with half yearly rates notices.

THIS year's half-yearly rates notice will come with a nice surprise for ratepayers.

Two free waste disposal vouchers will be included with the rates notices and rating information.

Bundaberg Regional Council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said the vouchers entitled ratepayers to dump either green waste or domestic mixed waste any time until the end of June next year.

"Council has responded to requests from residents by providing vouchers to allow dumping at a time of the individual ratepayers choosing, Cr Rowleson said.

"The vouchers do not allow for the dumping of tyres, mattresses or asbestos-related materials,” he said.

"Commercial waste is also excluded.”

"We are also calling on landlords or their property managers to ensure tenants can access these free vouchers. Anyone renting property should request the vouchers from landlords.

"For Ratepayers who receive the Rate Notice electronically the waste vouchers will be posted separately .”

Adding a word of caution to local residents, Cr Rowleson said everyone should ensure they have checked their rating information and located the vouchers before disposing of any of the material in their rates notice envelope.

"Unfortunately lost or expired vouchers will not be replaced.”

Council rates are expected to be in the mail on Friday. Information on the waste vouchers can be found at http://www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/