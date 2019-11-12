Menu
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has received funding which will go towards delivering suicide prevention training.
Health

Free training sessions to tackle suicide and mental health stigmas

Rhylea Millar
12th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
EARLY suicide prevention training will now be offered to pharmacy employees and the Wide Bay community.

Funding supplied to The Pharmacy Guild of Australia will go towards developing training programs Conversations For Life.

The Queensland Branch has partnered with ConNetica to deliver the free training programs from early next year.

Evening sessions will provide attendees with the knowledge and skills required to communicate with others showing signs of distress.

Queensland Branch president Trent Twomey said the program would promote social inclusion, healthy relationships between pharmacy staff members and the community and reduce stigma surrounding mental health.

“With more than 3,000 people in Australia dying each year due to suicide and 80,000 – 90,000 people attempting suicide in Australia each year, it is critical that pharmacy staff and the community are confident in engaging in conversations with people at risk for early intervention,” Mr Twomey said.

“Community pharmacies are highly accessible and frequently visited health destinations and staff are well placed for significant interactions with members of the public who may be at risk.

“Importantly, the program will also highlight referral pathways to locally-led suicide prevention services to support practical and ongoing community collaboration.”

The Conversations For Life training program will be available in Bundaberg, Gympie, Cooroy, Maryborough, Eidsvold and Biggenden.

An additional program called Stronger Smarter Yarns For Life and full-day workshop will also be available in Eidsvold and Biggenden.

To register for the program, visit www.guild.org.au/qldsuicideprevention.

If you or someone you know if struggling, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.

Bundaberg News Mail

