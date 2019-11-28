Menu
Peruvian Tiffany Li Lu is excited at the prospect of being able to buy Australian products such as kangaroo meat.
Free trade with Peru could create new sugar market

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
27th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said a new free trade deal ratified between Australia and Peru on Tuesday will create another market for local sugarcane farmers, who would not be limited by punishing tariffs.

There would also be duty free opportunities for wine, kangaroo and sheep meat, and wheat, he said.

There would be an elimination of tariffs on 99 per cent on Australian goods, with benefit to mining and education sectors.

Peruvian Tiffany Li Lu, a Cusco resident, said she was excited at the prospect of tasting kangaroo meat and hoped it would mean access to Tim Tams, Mars Bars, and canned beetroot.

She thought increased access to Peruvian products would give Australians a “broader image” of her country.

“We would not just be Machu Picchu, but you would get to taste whatever it is that we can export,” she said.

But Ms Li Lu had doubts about better access to Australian sugar, saying it could frustrate local farmers. Peruvians were generally wary about foreign products, she said.

“After people get more information on it, and learn about another country importing sugar, when we already have pretty good sugar, it might stir things up among farmers,” she said.

Free trade agreements with Hong Kong and Indonesia were also ratified on Tuesday, although Indonesia has yet to complete its bureaucratic process.

