Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SWIM SAFE: Mum Zoe and Bo Hardaker, Laurie Lawrence and William Murdoch with mum Laurel and Pearl Pope.
SWIM SAFE: Mum Zoe and Bo Hardaker, Laurie Lawrence and William Murdoch with mum Laurel and Pearl Pope. CONTRIBUTED
Health

Free swimming lessons for child safety

Tahlia Stehbens
by
17th Sep 2018 8:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL swimming schools are doing their bit in the fight against child drownings in Bundaberg.

Norville's Swimming for Life swim school, and Rainbow Swim Therapy in Childers, have got behind the national Learn2Swim Week, which runs from October 2 to 9, and are offering free swimming lessons for local children under five.

Pat Henson from Poolwerx Bundaberg said the response from local swim schools had been fantastic.

"Last year there were tragically 29 drowning deaths in children aged 0 to 4 years, with three quarters of these deaths resulting from a fall into the water,” Mr Henson said.

"That is why it is so important to familiarise kids with water at an early age and swimming lessons can provide under-fives with the lifesaving skills they need to know to get themselves out of trouble.”

Mr Henson said Learn2Swim Week was helping to get the message across to parents that children can begin lessons from as early as 4-6 months of age and that by 18 months of age, children who have attended regular swimming lessons have the skills they need to get themselves safely back to the side of the pool.

"Our survey of parents who participated last year showed that 60 per cent went on to enrol their under-fives in regular swimming lessons,” he said.

Parents are encouraged to register via bit.ly/2w5Bp5i.

bundaberg childers free swimming lessons kids alive swim safety
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: One man hospitalised after Bruce Hwy crash

    BREAKING: One man hospitalised after Bruce Hwy crash

    Breaking A man has been taken to hospital after two cars collided on the Bruce Hwy this morning, 3km north of Booyal.

    • 17th Sep 2018 7:30 AM
    How quick stop turns to terrifying carjacking

    premium_icon How quick stop turns to terrifying carjacking

    Crime 'There were no balaclavas, no nothing. They were quite violent'

    Family pays tribute to 'queen of hugs' Olivia

    premium_icon Family pays tribute to 'queen of hugs' Olivia

    News 'We love you angel and know that you are up in heaven with God'

    Local Partners