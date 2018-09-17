Free swimming lessons for child safety

LOCAL swimming schools are doing their bit in the fight against child drownings in Bundaberg.

Norville's Swimming for Life swim school, and Rainbow Swim Therapy in Childers, have got behind the national Learn2Swim Week, which runs from October 2 to 9, and are offering free swimming lessons for local children under five.

Pat Henson from Poolwerx Bundaberg said the response from local swim schools had been fantastic.

"Last year there were tragically 29 drowning deaths in children aged 0 to 4 years, with three quarters of these deaths resulting from a fall into the water,” Mr Henson said.

"That is why it is so important to familiarise kids with water at an early age and swimming lessons can provide under-fives with the lifesaving skills they need to know to get themselves out of trouble.”

Mr Henson said Learn2Swim Week was helping to get the message across to parents that children can begin lessons from as early as 4-6 months of age and that by 18 months of age, children who have attended regular swimming lessons have the skills they need to get themselves safely back to the side of the pool.

"Our survey of parents who participated last year showed that 60 per cent went on to enrol their under-fives in regular swimming lessons,” he said.

Parents are encouraged to register via bit.ly/2w5Bp5i.