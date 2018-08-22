Diving to help kids learn to swim
QUEENSLAND parents believe preschool children are too young to learn to swim, according to concerning new figures obtained exclusively by News Queensland.
The survey, undertaken ahead of Learn2Swim Week, revealed a quarter of parents believed their child was too young to start, while nearly a third struggled with the cost, with many prioritising sports or other extra-curricular activities over swimming.
From today families can register for up to a week of free swimming lessons in October for children under the age of five, with spots expected to fill up fast.
It follows News Queensland's Save Our Schoolkids campaign in February which pushed for compulsory swimming lessons for Queensland children.
Former Olympic swimmer Melanie Wright (nee Schlanger) will launch the national initiative today and said the number of families avoiding swimming lessons is "scary".
The gold-medallist, who has an 18-month-old daughter with fellow Olympic swimmer Chris, started lessons for her child at four-months-old, and said it was a good family bonding experience, as well as a lifesaving skill.
"I really see it like a fundamental life skill, just as you would teach kids to look both ways when crossing the road," she said.
"We try to have Maddie swim twice every week, even through winter since having the winter months off can mean lots of time is spent relearning skills and slowing progression."
More than 400 Australian swimming schools, including many across Queensland, are taking part in Learn2Swim between October 2-9.
Registrations are essential at learn2swimweek.com
