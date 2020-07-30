Menu
FREE STORY: COVID contact closes Coast business

Carlie Walker
30th Jul 2020 1:30 PM

UPDATE: Jade Doyle from Tinana Veterinary Surgery says the clinic will remain closed until COVID-19 test results came back.

She said the decision to close the surgery had been made because a staff member had been in contact with a man who had been in contact with the two women who had tested positive in Brisbane this week.

Ms Doyle said there had been no direct contact and she had been advised when she contacted the hotline that the surgery could remain open.

However the decision had been made to temporarily close as a precaution.  

EARLIER: Tinana Vet Surgery has temporarily closed its doors after one of its staff members was "in contact with someone who has been in contact with someone" diagnosed with COVID-19.

The business posted to Facebook, adding that it did not have a confirmed case.

"We are just being cautious," the post read.

The announcement comes after three people tested positive for coronavirus in Queensland this week.

Two of those people were 19-year-old girls who had travelled to Victoria then allegedly failed to notify police of where they had been when they returned.

One of the girl's sisters, a 22-year-old woman, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is underway at venues where the women have visited since their return.

A spokesman from the Wide Bay Health and Hospital Service told the Chronicle so far there were no records of any close contacts in the Wide Bay, but he would investigate the matter.

More to come.

 

