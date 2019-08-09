Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CENTRAL VOICE: Scientist Peter Ridd questions the science behind Great Barrier Reef legislation.
CENTRAL VOICE: Scientist Peter Ridd questions the science behind Great Barrier Reef legislation. Solana Photography
Environment

Free speech: Controversial scientist speaks without payment

Chris Burns
by
9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARINE scientist questioning the science behind the Great Barrier Reef said he is not gaining financial benefit from Canegrowers to speak in Bundaberg on Monday.

Dr Peter Ridd was sacked from James Cook University but in April was found to be unfairly dismissed by the Federal Court.

He said he was fired because he questioned the scientific status quo and "group think” over the reef's health, but now he was free to tour Queensland to speak against the science through the support of Canegrowers.

Dr Ridd said the question of payment was offensive to academics because it implied corruption and a financial agenda to express a scientific point of view.

"I'm not paid at all by anybody at the moment because I have been fire by the university and I don't have a job,” Dr Ridd said.

"When you've been fired it sort of puts a fire in your belly.

"I was fired for the wrong reasons because I've been saying that the science is untrustworthy and we've got to fix it up.

"It's become my life mission now to make sure this bad science is corrected because real people have been affected economically all up the Queensland coast.”

The university said Dr Ridd was dismissed because of misconduct because he openly criticised the institution and its employees.

Bundaberg Canegrowers manager Dale Holliss said the group sponsored Dr Ridd by promoting the event because it agreed there was doubt over the science influencing the proposed reef legislation.

"The health of the Great Sandy Strait where most of our runoff ends up is in pretty good condition,” he said.

"Most of these regulations have got no environmental impact at all on the reef but they have a huge economic and bureaucratic impact on farmers for no net gain.”

Dr Ridd's free presentation will be at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre from 5.30pm on Monday, August 12.

Tickets can be bought at Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2YS4paJ

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Trad won't budge on Regional Deal without Maryborough

    premium_icon Trad won't budge on Regional Deal without Maryborough

    Politics STATE Treasurer Jackie Trad said she can only commit funding into the Hinkler Regional Deal if Maryborough is included in the scheme.

    • 9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Submissions open: How to have your say on nulcear

    premium_icon Submissions open: How to have your say on nulcear

    News Submissions on nuclear power sought

    • 9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    $1.5 million boost eases hospital arrivals

    premium_icon $1.5 million boost eases hospital arrivals

    Health Geriatric Emergency Department Intervention service at hospitals

    • 9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Trad’s new coal-killing climate plan revealed

    premium_icon Trad’s new coal-killing climate plan revealed

    Politics Jackie Trad’s new coal-killing climate plan