Free speech: Controversial scientist speaks without payment

A MARINE scientist questioning the science behind the Great Barrier Reef said he is not gaining financial benefit from Canegrowers to speak in Bundaberg on Monday.

Dr Peter Ridd was sacked from James Cook University but in April was found to be unfairly dismissed by the Federal Court.

He said he was fired because he questioned the scientific status quo and "group think” over the reef's health, but now he was free to tour Queensland to speak against the science through the support of Canegrowers.

Dr Ridd said the question of payment was offensive to academics because it implied corruption and a financial agenda to express a scientific point of view.

"I'm not paid at all by anybody at the moment because I have been fire by the university and I don't have a job,” Dr Ridd said.

"When you've been fired it sort of puts a fire in your belly.

"I was fired for the wrong reasons because I've been saying that the science is untrustworthy and we've got to fix it up.

"It's become my life mission now to make sure this bad science is corrected because real people have been affected economically all up the Queensland coast.”

The university said Dr Ridd was dismissed because of misconduct because he openly criticised the institution and its employees.

Bundaberg Canegrowers manager Dale Holliss said the group sponsored Dr Ridd by promoting the event because it agreed there was doubt over the science influencing the proposed reef legislation.

"The health of the Great Sandy Strait where most of our runoff ends up is in pretty good condition,” he said.

"Most of these regulations have got no environmental impact at all on the reef but they have a huge economic and bureaucratic impact on farmers for no net gain.”

Dr Ridd's free presentation will be at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre from 5.30pm on Monday, August 12.

Tickets can be bought at Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2YS4paJ