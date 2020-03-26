FREE READ: Bundy fever clinic set to move to new location

THE Bundaberg Fever Clinic is moving from the hospital to a new site.

According to the Wide Bay Hospital and health Services Facebook page, the clinic will be moved to the Bundaberg Multiplex.

"We'd like to thank Bundaberg Regional Council for working with us and enabling us to move our Bundaberg Fever Clinic to the Multiplex, from today onwards," the post read.

"This enables us to provide better social distancing for our community members and staff.

"Remember, testing for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is available only for people who are feeling unwell and have travelled overseas in the past 14 days or have had contact with a confirmed case of the virus."

The post reiterated the fact that good everyday hygiene and social distancing remains the best defence against transmission.

"Please remember to wash your hands regularly, cough or sneeze into a tissue or bent elbow, stay at home if you're unwell, and stay 1.5m away from others," the post read.

The NewsMail has reached out to Queensland Health for comment.