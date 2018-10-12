Free program to help Bundy's unemployed youth

REAL ANGELS: Angels Community Group's Sue Tasker and Jasmine Tasker are looking forward to holding a free program to help get Bundy's youth qualified.

REAL ANGELS: Angels Community Group's Sue Tasker and Jasmine Tasker are looking forward to holding a free program to help get Bundy's youth qualified. Katie Hall

AT 15, if someone asked you what you were planning to do with your life, you'd have probably said something to the tune of "I have no idea”.

Angels Community Group is wanting to help Bundy's kids age 15-19 get job ready and qualified - and are offering a no-cost certificate II in Business, Retail or Hospitality through the government funded Get Set For Work program.

Program organiser and supervisor Jasmine Tasker said the program would help students earn a qualification, offer resume help and give them skills to tackle job interviews with confidence.

"Students aged 15-19 are able to do the certificate, and the main goal is to get them into work or further study,” Ms Tasker said.

"For students who are in mainstream school and it's just not working for them, or kids who have left school and struggling to find work it's a good opportunity for them.”

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be currently unenrolled in school or graduated from year 12.

"It can't be dual servicing, the students have to choose either this (program) or school,” Ms Tasker said.

"We don't want to push them out of school, but this is a great option for kids who are not at school and are not working, or about to enter out into the real world and haven't been given resources and skills on how to apply for jobs, write resumes or do interviews, so we are going to try and help with all of that.”

REAL ANGELS: Jasmine and Sue Tasker of Angels Community Group are holding a free program to help young adults age 15-19 gain a qualification. Katie Hall

She said she hoped the program gave young people the building blocks to combat the region's high unemployment rates.

"Bundy has a huge unemployment rate, and we knew that it would work well here, especially for the youth - their unemployment rate is high,” she said.

"We've run heaps of programs here at Angels Community Group, and thought it would be a good one for the whole community.

"So far we have had a few enrolments and the interest is definitely there which is awesome to see.”

The program officially begins on Monday with students studying four days a week over 12 weeks.

Angels Community Group executive officer Sue Tasker said they were looking forward to helping the kids complete their programs and watch them enter the workforce.

"When young people accomplish something, they get a sense of pride, which is something they may not have yet,” Ms Tasker said.

"With the program we'll be able to teach the kids practical skills, and we'll have guest speakers in and a lawyer offering advice about leases and contracts.

"They will also have work experience in the real world arranged with businesses and we'll match students to that business.”

It won't all be studying hard and hitting the books for students in the program - throughout the course, they will have the chance to create a magazine full of handy tips and tricks for young adults to navigate life, and guide them to independence.

The magazine will be published and distributed at schools across Bundaberg.

Sue said she was excited to see what information the students would include in the magazine.

"Rather than adults saying 'this is what you need to know', it's people their age giving them that information,” she said.

Positions are still available, to inquire contact Jasmine Tasker on 0413 057 002.