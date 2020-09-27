Free program set to give Bundy start-ups keys to success

BUNDABERG entrepreneurs are encouraged to take advantage of a new program designed to provide start-up owners with the skills provided to excel and achieve successful outcomes.

As part of the partnership between Startup Onramp and the Queensland Government’s Advance Queensland initiative, the online program provides a flexible learning environment online and has already assisted entrepreneurs from across the country with launching their new business while working remotely.

The first stage of the partnership saw more than 100 entrepreneurs in regional Queensland get their start-up off the ground, by offering free access to Pre-Accelerator, a program which Startup Onramp launched in 2018.

CEO Colin Kinner said the program was now being extended, with free access being granted to entrepreneurs in regional Queensland, for the both the Pre-Accelerator and founders course.

Mr Kinner said the Founders Course shows aspiring business owners how to create a successful and profitable start-up, covering everything from investors and growth to idea validation and features insights.

“This year has presented some incredible challenges, and there is a need to reposition our economy to create businesses that will flourish in an increasingly online world,” Kinner said.

“For anyone in the early stages of founding a start-up, or perhaps sitting on an idea for one, being able to access the Founders Course will give them the tools to turn it into a globally scalable business.

“This extension to the program will help more Queensland entrepreneurs to go beyond domestic markets and create a successful global business, while also supporting the state’s road to economic recovery.”

Queensland’s chief entrepreneur Leanne Kemp said the course would suit anyone with a great business idea that is ready to take the next step, with ways to avoid common errors when building a start-up.

“This is a wonderful program with a proven track record in helping founders to succeed,” Ms Kemp said.

“It’s also useful for anyone with an ‘innovation mindset’ who is looking for inspiration to turn their side hustle into a full time gig.”

The program has assisted business owners to launch businesses and products including a system to test for sleep apnoea in the workplace, STEM teaching kits for kids and software for human resources.

Funded by the State Government’s $755 million Advance Queensland initiative, it aims to create innovative jobs, build investment and assist the economy.

For more information or to register, visit startuponramp.com/queensland