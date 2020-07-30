FREE PIZZA: How you can score yours in Bundy

Pizza Hut will be celebrating 50 years next week by giving away 50,000 free pizza coupons.

PIZZA Hut is celebrating 50 years next week and Bundy locals have an opportunity to share a slice of the celebrations.

The pizza chain is giving away 50,000 free pizza coupons from next week.

From Monday August 3 to Friday August 7 between 4pm-6pm Bundy locals are invited to grab their free pizza coupons online.

Up for grabs are their five most popular pizzas; Super Supreme, Pepperoni Lovers, BBQ Meat Lovers, Cheese Lovers and the most controversial pizza of all, Hawaiian.

The free pizza comes with a warm hug from Pizza Hut Australia, to celebrate the momentous milestone and more importantly to thank Aussies for their support over the years, as well as through the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pizza Hut Australia has been woven into the Australian fabric for 50 years, with

four generations having grown up with our much-loved brand,” Chief Marketing Officer Chet Patel said.

“Along with giving away the free pizzas, each day the website and social media channels will be dedicated to a different decade celebrating key moments in culture.

“We want to thank all Aussies and join us in celebrating by looking back on such an enormous achievement; what better way to do it than free Pan Pizza.”

The coupons are valid to redeem until Monday August 31, 2020, with one free pizza coupon per person per day for online pick up only.

10,000 coupons will be released each day during the offer.

For more information on Pizza Hut’s 50th Anniversary and to get your free coupon, please visit the Pizza Hut website.

You can find Pizza Hut Bundaberg at 224 Bourbong St.