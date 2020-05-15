Free online support for artists

Shelley Pisani from the Ideas Distillery is launching an online workshop to support artists who are starting or developing their business.

A FREE workshop for Central Queensland artists has been reformatted to offer assistance to artists online at a time when they need it most.

Starting on Saturday, the workshops will cover a range of topics to help artists build sustainable business models and commercially viable products.

Shelley Pisani from The Ideas Distillery said the two year long project had been in development for a while and post COVID-19 would involve an artist in residence in each region, a forum held in Bundaberg next year and finally an exhibition in Brisbane.

“This project evolved out of many years of conversations with artists and cultural workers across Central Queensland, all highlighting the great talent there is in our broader region, but the need for business thinking,” Ms Pisani said.

Ms Pisani said the workshop was about developing new ideas and had been adapted to include online tools artists could use during the pandemic and into the future.

“A lot of people have thought about what products they would like to create and have 50 different ideas,” she said. “It’s about tailoring your business and starting with pinpointed products that can cut through the market, that speak about your region and set you apart from everyone else.”

She said the eight workshops also looked at marketing and will now entail what people have learned during the pandemic and how it can be used moving forward.

Toowoomba-based artist Katie Whyte will be taking half of the workshops and she said she was excited to mentor other regional artists.

“As a regionally based artist who grew up in Bundaberg, I appreciate the challenges and opportunities that we face in establishing ourselves in the market,” Ms Whyte said.

CQ Shopfront is government funded and available across seven local government areas in Central Queensland.

Artists based from Fraser Coast up to Mackay and west to Biloela and Monto are encouraged to sign up to the online workshops on The Ideas Distillery’s website.