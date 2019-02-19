Free music and Bargara Cultural Centre on meeting agenda

COUNCIL MEETING: On tomorrow's agenda councillors will discuss the future use of the council's Bargara Administration Building and Cultural Centre.

COUNCIL MEETING: On tomorrow's agenda councillors will discuss the future use of the council's Bargara Administration Building and Cultural Centre. Emma Reid

TOMORROW morning's Bundaberg Regional Council will meet for its monthly briefing meeting.

On the agenda councillors will discuss the future use of the council's Bargara Administration Building and Cultural Centre.

There has been a number of community consultations about the centre and we will soon know the outcome.

Also on the agenda Division 5 councillor Greg Barnes will put in a leave of absence for next month.

Cr Barnes will miss the March meeting as he will be in Melbourne for a disaster management forum.

In community and culture the council's subscription to Freegal music will be looked at for renewal.

The service runs at the Bundaberg Regional Library, where members have free access to more than three million downloadable songs in MP3 format, including Sony Music's extensive list of artists.

This service gives library members up to five free MP3 per week to keep.

A material change of use for a development at Clarkes Rd at Gin Gin will be discussed also.

The assessment will be for an extension to the existing quarry.

And there will also be discussion about the donation of an outfront mower to Bingera Football Club.