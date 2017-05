MOVIE NIGHT: Catch the BFG on Friday.

THE Bundaberg Campus Life Committee at CQUniversity is holding a movie night for staff, students and their families.

The free outdoor movie night will run from 6-9pm this Friday.

The movie being screened is the BFG.

Free hotdogs, popcorn, ice cream and hot drinks, fully funded by the Campus Life Committee, will be available.

Bring your family and friends along with a blanket or chairs for a fun night.