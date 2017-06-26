Free lunch is easier than you skink it is

CLOSE CALL: A very brave lizard pushes the boundaries with Alice the saltwater crocodile.

A LIZARD'S dice with death has been caught on film as it picked its lunch from the mouth of a saltwater crocodile at Childers.

Close call : Snakes Down Under: This eastern water skink had a close call with Alice the crocodile at Snakes Downunder.

Eager onlookers watched and waited for Alice to make a quick meal of the eastern water skink, who bravely removed debris from the jaws of the 4m croc.

Just as it looked like the reptile had seen its last day, Alice growled and pushed it away.

This is just one of the thrills you can see at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo these school holidays.

HOLIDAY FUN: Ian Jenkins says there's lots to do at Childers zoo. Mike Knott BUN190716JENKINS1

Owner Ian Jenkins said there was plenty to see and do at the park and invited the community to come along.

"Ume our emu has just laid her first egg,” he said.

"She is a young emu and the egg is not fertile as she doesn't have a mate.”

The other resident emu was killed by dogs in July last year and the zoo keeper said they may not replace him.

"Ume sees herself as more of a human after being hand-reared by humans,” he said.

"So we don't have plans to give her a mate yet as she isn't really showing any interest.”

FIRST EGG: Ume the emu has just laid her first egg. Mike Knott BUN190716JENKINS5

The park is also in the middle of taming three 60cm American alligators, which should be ready for visitors to the park by the September school holidays.

"It's just a question of time as to when they will be ready,” Mr Jenkins said.

"We use food as an incentive and call them to come.

"So far two of them will come and it won't be long now (before they're all ready).”

Snakes Downunder is open six days a week from 9.30am -3pm and closed Wednesday.

For more information phone 4126 3332.