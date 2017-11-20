Free hearing tests in Bundy

ON NOVEMBER 27, Australian Hearing will partner with The Chemist Outlet to deliver free hearing checks and hearing aid health checks to adults aged over 21 to the Bundaberg community.

The in-pharmacy hearing checks are non-invasive and take approximately 15 minutes to complete. The test involves people listening for sounds while wearing headphones.

In Australia, one in six people have hearing loss and this rate doubles for those over the age of 60.

However, on average, most people wait seven years before seeking help.

People with hearing loss may experience tinnitus, known as a ringing sensation in the ears.

Other key signs include difficulty hearing people on the phone and asking others to repeat themselves.

"A free and simple hearing check can help prompt those who may be noticing signs of hearing loss to take the first step," said Lisa Christiansen, Manager Australian Hearing Bundaberg.

"We are pleased to offer this service as a way to reach out to more people in our local communities and spread the word together," added Ms Christiansen.

During the 15-minute consultation, people will learn their results plus receive advice on what to do next.

This may include an invitation to attend a full hearing assessment with a clinician, available at no cost to Australian pensioners.

For people who already have a hearing aid fitted, a free hearing aid health check will also be available.