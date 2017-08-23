Free hearing check Friday

Get in for your free hearing check from noon tomorrow at, 3/17 Barolin St.

ONE of Australia's fastest growing hearing groups, Connect Hearing, is bringing hearing loss awareness to Bundaberg, hosting a seminar session and free hearing consultations at its local clinic.

More than 3.5 million Australians live with hearing loss - one in every six people - but it's projected to rise to one in every four people by 2050 due to long-term exposure to excessive noise, the environment and a general ageing population.

Get in for your free hearing check from noon on Friday at 3/17 Barolin St.