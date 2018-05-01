Menu
Free health check-ups for women

1st May 2018 1:00 PM

BUNDABERG women will be able to get free health checks at Priceline pharmacies this month.

The consultation takes 15 minutes and includes tests for anaemia, cholesterol, and blood pressure plus lifestyle discussions including weight management.

The pharmacist will also provide information on how women can self-examine for lumps using a mock breast hidden lumps.

Women can also check their health on the exclusive in-store Digital Health Stations which are free and only take a few minutes.

Princeline outlets are located in the Bundaberg CBD and at Stockland.

Bundaberg News Mail

