FREE: Guide to Bundy's hottest suburbs in the NewsMail

IF YOU are looking to sell, buy, invest or you just want to know what is happening in the Bundaberg property market, then don't miss Sold On Bundaberg in tomorrow's NewsMail.

Using Australia's largest portal for property information, we've put together this local property report providing an insight into market activity in your area along with information about each suburb.

It will include property sales over the past year, median house prices and trends, projections for the year to come and buying and selling tips.

Don't miss Sold On Bundaberg, free in tomorrow's NewsMail.

