Free grog lands Bundy thief jail

LIGHT-FINGERED Stephen Green kept helping himself to booze from a Bundaberg grog shop.

Green got away with it once but kept returning for more.

He was also arrested and charged with stealing groceries just days before Christmas.

Court heard that Green, a former bottle shop attendant and kitchen hand, suffered a broken jaw in an assault and could not work.

Green, 36, appeared before Magistrate Belinda Merrin to plead guilty to four counts of stealing liquor at Hinkler Central on March 9, March 11, March 12 and March 14.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana on June 2, possession of drug utensils (bong and grinder) on November 15 last year, causing public nuisance on January 12, stealing groceries from Woolies on December 22, and unlawful entry of a business on April 16.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the thefts were not sophisticated but serious because of Green's criminal history.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Green was unable to work because of a broken jaw with a metal plate now inserted.

However, Mr Dwyer said that two Sunday's ago Green was again assaulted. The plate ruptured and medical treatment was now needed.

He also had an abscess cut from his finger and suffers anxiety.

"Essentially he has a drug problem since a teenager and instructs it is only cannabis. And been an alcoholic since 18,” Mr Dwyer said.

"He grew up in a small town and had nothing better to do with friends.”

He said Green was on medication which had decreased his drinking.

Ms Merrin said his alcohol problem was evident from his offending and despite many opportunities given by courts Green continued to reoffend.

Green was sentenced to six months in jail for the stealing offences and three months jail for drug possession, with lesser sentences on the other offences.

With time spent in presentence custody, Green will be released to parole on August 1 after serving two months.