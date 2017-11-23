Free green waste disposal ends this weekend

WASTED: Curtis St was one of the hardest hit in the storm.

WASTED: Curtis St was one of the hardest hit in the storm. Craig Warhurst

BUNDABERG residents have been reminded the free disposal of green waste at the region's waste facilities will finish this Sunday.

Bundaberg Regional Council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said more than 2700 tonnes of green waste had been received at nine dumps since the destructive storm that savaged the city on November 7.

"University Drive with 1224 tonnes was the major disposal point with Meadowvale (772) and Qunaba (662) close behind,” Cr Rowleson said.

"Having the tips open immediately following the Melbourne Cup Day storm through to this Sunday has provided a period of 19 days to allow residents free disposal of storm debris,” he said.

"Many residents have taken the opportunity to undertake pruning of trees on their properties given the level of damage produced by the storm earlier this month.

"This is certainly a sensible approach to preparing for the storm season”

Cr Rowleson said council staff were still working to clean up parks and public areas and now had the added task of starting mowing and slashing operations across the region.

"We have more than 300 parks across the region to maintain so I think people can see the magnitude of the job facing council staff in this ongoing clean-up and general maintenance requirement,” he said.

Cr Rowleson said some residents had persisted in placing their green waste and other material in piles on footpaths.

"As council has stated on many occasions, we simply do not have the capability to undertake a kerbside collection and council will not be undertaking a kerbside collection,” he said.

"The waste facilities have been open for extended hours over a long period of time to cater to the free removal of green waste.

"Residents remain responsible for the removal of their own green waste.”