IN TOWN: The Federal Circuit Court will sit at Bundaberg Court House next week.
Free family law advice for people appearing in Federal Court

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
21st Oct 2019 2:47 PM

A FREE family law legal advice service is available for people who are scheduled to appear at the visiting Federal Circuit Court in Bundaberg next Monday.

Run by Legal Aid Queensland, the Family Law Duty Lawyer Service will be available from 9am on October 28 at the Bundaberg Courthouse, 44 Quay St.

Legal Aid Queensland CEO Anthony Reilly said the duty lawyer service provided a legal lifeline to people representing themselves in family law matters.

“This service aims to help people who have never received any information or advice from a lawyer before,” Mr Reilly said.

“Our duty lawyers try to help people get through their day in court by providing legal information and some preliminary advice.

“The service is not means tested and is available to people even if they have been refused legal aid about the matter previously.

“Our duty lawyers cannot take on case work or represent people in family law trials, but they can talk to people about eligibility for ongoing support from Legal Aid.”

Financially disadvantaged Queenslanders can get free legal information and advice from Legal Aid Queensland by calling 1300 65 11 88 (local call cost if you are calling from a landline) from anywhere in the state.

