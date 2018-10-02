Menu
Sarah Steger
Council News

Free dump access: Childers storm clean-up continues

Toni Benson-Rogan
2nd Oct 2018 10:55 AM

CHILDERS residents have until tomorrow to take advantage of free disposal of general and green waste caused by the weekend storm at the dump.

The Childers Landfill will not be charging locals to dump waste as the clean-up continues from the severe storm that hit on Sunday.

Bundaberg Regional Council divisional representative councillor Bill Trevor said the storm had generated a significant amount of green waste, as a result of hail damage to trees.

"Fortunately structural damage to property appears to be minimal although many shopkeepers are facing the onerous task of drying out their shops,” Cr Trevor said.

Farmers have been affected by the storm, losing an extensive amount of crops.

A clearer picture of the damage to farms will emerge over coming days.

"In the meantime to assist residents in their clean-up efforts all commercial and domestic waste which is identified as genuine storm damage material will be accepted at Childers Landfill at no cost,” Cr Trevor said.

Staff will be inspecting loads to ensure only genuine storm damage material is presented for free disposal.

Normal operating hours apply at the waste facility.

Bundaberg News Mail

