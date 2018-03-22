Free drumming workshop on offer

The CBD was filled with sounds of beating drums recently when a local group caught up for their morning drumming session.

UNITY Drummers is offering a community member the opportunity to partake in a drumming workshop free of charge.

The djembe African drumming group will hold the training days on the weekend of April 28 and 29.

African master drum maker and facilitator, Tunde Solanke, will be in town to share his culture due to the success of the group's application for a Regional Arts Development Fund grant.

Unity Drummers is keen to involve the community by donating one placement in the workshop.

All they need to do is write to taacat@hotmail.com by April 10 and say why they would like to participate in learning how to make and own an individual African drum.

Since forming in 2015, the group promotes drumming as a form of therapy and enjoyment by engaging the community through the rhythm of the drums.

The group says that according to research in dementia from the University of Tasmania, one modifiable risk factor in delaying the onset of the disease through a healthy lifestyle choice.

It is beneficial to stay active not only in the body but also by stimulating cognitive exercise.

The group agrees that drumming can play a big part in a person's well-being.