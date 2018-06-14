FREE DESSERT: Cheesecake lovers, mark this in your calendar

FREE: The Cheesecake Shop will soon be giving away some delicious dessert.

ARE you a fan of the humble cheesecake? Well, this event is for you!

The Cheesecake Shop is celebrating its inaugural National Cheesecake Month by giving away over 100,000 cheesecake dessert cups.

After a successful event last year, The Cheesecake Shop has upped the ante with its own version of a deconstructed Cheesecake Dessert Cup, a new addition to their Temptations range.

The flavours included in the give-away are the blueberry, citron (lemon), passionfruit and strawberry dessert cups.

All you have to do is head to your nearest store on Saturday June 23 between 2pm and 5pm to get your hands on a tantalising dessert Cup - but hurry as each store has a limit of 500 cups available to give-away.