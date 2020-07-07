Menu
A COVID-19 testing service. Picture: Nikki Short
Health

Free COVID-19 testing expands to CQ mining towns

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
7th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
A COVID-19 testing service will be expanded to several Central Queensland mining towns this week.

Free mobile services will be delivered to Clermont, Dysart and Middlemount by Vanguard Health in conjunction with the BHP Vital Resources Fund.

Previously, the testing clinics were only available in Moranbah and Bowen.

Vanguard Health senior medical officer Karolina Kerkemeyer said the initiative would be a vital tool in keeping the threat of the virus under control.

"It's very exciting to be able to offer this service to more of Central Queensland and continue our commitment to rural health via innovative public health initiatives such as this one," Ms Kerkemeyer said.

The clinics will be held every week on Tuesdays in Clermont at Appleton Park, Sirius Street, Clermont.

They will be held on Wednesdays in Dysart at Centenary Park, Christian Street, Dysart, and on Thursdays in the car park of the Middlemount community swimming pool on Eldridge Place.

Clinics will run from 10am to 2pm each day.

Bookings can be made via the Vanguard Health COVID-19 testing centre website or by calling 1800 980 574.

Patients can also simply drive to the mobile clinic sites and be tested while remaining in their cars.

