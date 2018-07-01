Menu
Bay Power's Jadon Fredericks.
Fredericks' joint leading goalkicker in reserves

Matthew McInerney
1st Jul 2018 4:38 PM
AUSSIE RULES: A seven-goal haul has ensured Bay Power's Jadon Fredericks became the equal leading goalkicker in the AFL Wide Bay Reserves.

Fredericks' haul from Saturday's 92-point win against Maryborough Bears extended his season tally to 30 goals, level with Across The Waves' Darryn Roche, who kicked five in his side's 105-point win against the Gympie Cats.

The chase for the competition's leading goalkicker will go down to the wire as just eight goals separate first and fifth.

Hervey Bay Bomber Matt Duffy kicked four goals in his side's 58-point win against Brothers Bulldogs.

It brought his season tally to 24, third in the league. ATW duo Paul Welsh (23) and Jayden Welsh (22) round out the top five goalkickers.

