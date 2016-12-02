Fred reels in a sense of deja vu

Fred Goodman-Jones and Roy Kerruish with the rod and reel that went overboard six months ago.

BUNDABERG fisherman Fred Goodman-Jones landed the catch of the year on Thursday.

The keen angler was out on the water with his mate Roy Kerruish when luck struck.

The boaties were fishing over Cochrane Reef, off Elliott Heads, when Fred's line went taut and he started reeling in what he thought would be part of an aeroplane from the artificial reef below.

But when it got closer to surface, Fred couldn't believe what was on the other end.

Looking a little worse for wear and covered in coral and barnacles was the $300 Abu Garcia fishing rod and reel he had lost over the side of the boat six months ago.

"I said to Roy, I think we've got part of the aeroplane. I pulled it up and said, 'Roy! I've got my rod and reel!',” Fred, still elated, said.

"We just sat there and laughed.”

Fred and Roy had been fishing in roughly the same spot six months previously when one of the two lines Fred had going snapped. He was busy fixing it and had the other rod and reel leaning against the side of the boat when he turned around and saw his rod go overboard.

"I had just lost a fish down into an old aeroplane and my (other) rod was leaning up against the side of the boat.

"The fish hit that hard and quick, before I could drop what I was doing it was heading off like a torpedo,” he said.

Fred thinks the fish was most likely a black king or cobia, which can grow up to 27kg.

"I said, 'My bloody rod!',” but it was too late.

Remarkably, the rod and reel are still in working order and Fred's considering buying a lotto ticket.