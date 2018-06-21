Menu
LNP leader Deb Frecklington pushes for air con in schools.
Politics

Frecklington to Premier: 'Swallow your pride'

21st Jun 2018 4:37 PM
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said a commitment from New South Wales Labor to air condition classrooms across that state should serve as an embarrassment for Annastacia Palaszczuk, "given she's refused to show Queensland kids the same care”.

"The Premier callously dismissed the LNP's plan to air condition all Queensland state school classrooms, denying our kids and teachers comfortable places to teach and learn,” Ms Frecklington said.

"It's a pity for the sake of Queensland children that she won't take a leaf out of New South Wales Labor's book and match my commitment.

"As a mother, I know my own children sweltered in classrooms and I hear regularly of places where children are sent home due to soaring summer temperatures.

"Please Premier, just pick up the phone and call your Labor mates down south and ask for their maths on making this investment work.

Ms Frecklington said she wanted the Premier to "swallow her pride” and follow the LNP's lead.

"Just swallow your pride and copy the LNP's homework.

"The LNP knows cool kids are smart kids and we'll keep up the pressure on the Premier to do her job and care for Queensland children.”

