Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Frecklington slams jobless rate

LNP leader Deb Frecklington has hit out at unemployment figures.
LNP leader Deb Frecklington has hit out at unemployment figures. Contributed

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington has slammed the State Government over unemployment.

"It is a disgrace that a state like Queensland continues to lag behind the rest of Australia on unemployment,” she said.

"The gap between Queensland and the rest of Australia has only gotten worse on Labor's watch.

"We have the third worst unemployment rate in the country - it is simply not good enough.”

Ms Frecklington, elected LNP leader this week, said many jobs being created were only part-time.

"Alarmingly, the number of underemployed Queenslanders has grown by almost 30,000 in the last year,” she said.

Bundaberg News Mail
'We won't give up the fight'

'We won't give up the fight'

"I WILL never have my children back but if we can enforce these laws to save even just one life, it needs happen as soon as possible.”

Economic report a good sign for region

The jump in economic growth was more than five times Bundaberg's five-year average of 2.4 per cent, outstripping both our southern and northern neighbours.

Bundaberg leads Wide Bay

NBN Co is speeding up and cutting prices after backlash

NBN Co workers have been doing 80,000 connections a month.

NBN Co is overhauling its prices, pushing faster, cheaper packages

Forum to help you beat the Christmas blues

A forum has been set up for those feeling sad over Christmas.

Forum can help with festive depression

Local Partners