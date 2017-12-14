Frecklington slams jobless rate

LNP leader Deb Frecklington has hit out at unemployment figures.

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington has slammed the State Government over unemployment.

"It is a disgrace that a state like Queensland continues to lag behind the rest of Australia on unemployment,” she said.

"The gap between Queensland and the rest of Australia has only gotten worse on Labor's watch.

"We have the third worst unemployment rate in the country - it is simply not good enough.”

Ms Frecklington, elected LNP leader this week, said many jobs being created were only part-time.

"Alarmingly, the number of underemployed Queenslanders has grown by almost 30,000 in the last year,” she said.