Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett visit Paradise Dam, concerned that a reduction with the spillway is problematic to farmers.
News

Frecklington sees trouble at Paradise

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
25th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington visited Bundaberg specifically to express disdain at the Queensland Government’s decision to reduce the capacity at Paradise Dam.

“At a time when the state of Queensland has so many areas that are drought stricken, we need to look at every precious drop,” she said.

Ms Frecklington urged Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to change her decision to reduce the spillway by five metres.

“We need to give security to our agricultural producers, to our canegrowers and to everyone downstream of Paradise Dam.

“To say this water is free is a load of what.

“They (farmers) cannot utilise this amount of water in such a short period of time.”

Ms Frecklington said she wanted to see the documents that detailed the need to reduce the dam’s spillway for the sake of public safety.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey, who was also in Bundaberg today to open a rail upgrade project, said safety was important

“your number one concern when it comes to managing dams and that’s what has driven this decision,” Mr Bailey said.

He said the price of water had halved but that only increased some of the dam’s usage.

“I don’t suspect that this is going to cause a significant issue since a lot of the water in the dam hasn’t been used commercially locally.”

Bundaberg News Mail

