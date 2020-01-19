Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP would make a submission into the Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam. Picture: Lachie Millard
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP would make a submission into the Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam. Picture: Lachie Millard
News

Frecklington pushes for dam fairness

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
19th Jan 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP would make a formal submission to the Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of who’s at fault at this in this debacle, and what the government is going to do to pursue who is at fault,” Ms Frecklington said while visiting the Port of Bundaberg on Friday.

She said she would not yet comment on the inquiry’s progress so far, which was chaired by former Supreme Court of Queensland Judge John Byrne.

But Ms Frecklington said she had advocated for an “open, frank and accountable inquiry” since September, when the State Government announced Paradise Dam’s spillway would be lowered by five metres.

105,000 Megalitres of water was released from the dam to prepare for construction at the dam.

Ms Frecklington said that if farmers and growers did not want the dam’s spillway lowered, then she would support them.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Club Hotel patrons urged to leave during storm

        premium_icon Club Hotel patrons urged to leave during storm

        News IT WAS looking to be the best trading night since before Christmas for a local hotel.

        'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

        premium_icon 'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

        Crime She called it “a momentary lapse of self-control”.

        Man with 16 drugs and weapons charges granted bail

        premium_icon Man with 16 drugs and weapons charges granted bail

        Crime A MAN charged with 16 drugs and weapon related offences and was granted bail on a...