Frecklington pushes for dam fairness

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP would make a submission into the Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam. Picture: Lachie Millard

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP would make a submission into the Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam. Picture: Lachie Millard

OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP would make a formal submission to the Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of who’s at fault at this in this debacle, and what the government is going to do to pursue who is at fault,” Ms Frecklington said while visiting the Port of Bundaberg on Friday.

She said she would not yet comment on the inquiry’s progress so far, which was chaired by former Supreme Court of Queensland Judge John Byrne.

But Ms Frecklington said she had advocated for an “open, frank and accountable inquiry” since September, when the State Government announced Paradise Dam’s spillway would be lowered by five metres.

105,000 Megalitres of water was released from the dam to prepare for construction at the dam.

Ms Frecklington said that if farmers and growers did not want the dam’s spillway lowered, then she would support them.