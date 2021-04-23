FREAKED OUT: Driver clips man with car after verbal exchange

Jack Thomas Liddell pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention.

Jack Thomas Liddell pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention.

A man has been fined after he struck another man with his car following a verbal exchange.

Jack Thomas Liddell, 24, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of driving without due care and attention.

The court heard police were called to an crash on Targo St on the afternoon of January 21.

When police spoke to the victim he told them he had been struck by Liddell's car and thought he had a broken leg.

Police then spoke to Liddell who told officers he had walked across the road to his car which was parked in the centre parking near the Central Hotel when he heard the victim yell something threatening to him.

He then told officers he yelled back to the victim "do you have a problem?" before the victim drove off.

The victim then came back and got out of his car and approached Liddell's vehicle with the intent to kick it.

Liddell then "panicked and freaked out" because he thought the victim was going to do something to him.

He then drove off and clipped the victim with his car as he was doing so.

When the victim went to hospital he was found to only have some knee pain and superficial grazes.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Liddell was apologetic when spoken to by police, telling them he had no intentions on hitting the victim.

Sergeant Klaassen said Liddell had no offences of a like nature in his history.

Liddell's lawyer Gavin James told the court his client's plea came at the earliest opportunity.

He said his client made full admissions to police and offered an apology.

Mr James said his client had "made a mistake" when he was "coming out of the car park".

He said the whole incident was captured on CCTV.

Acting Magistrate Gary Finger took into account Liddell's plea of guilty and that it came at in early opportunity.

Liddell was fined $700 and was disqualified from holding a licence for three months.

More stories

WILD DRIVE: Drunk woman crashes into deck of Bargara home

Man faces court for 'send off' skid after brother's death

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Originally published as 'FREAKED OUT': Driver clips man with car following verbal exchange