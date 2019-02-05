How US freak turned $250 into $100k

In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, photo New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady (12) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. Edelman was named the Most Valuable Player. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

SOMETIMES you've just got to tip your hat and say "well played".

In a freaky piece of sporting clairvoyance, one magical punter has turned a $250 Super Bowl bet into six figures.

The plucky American pulled away $100,000 from the match after placing his pennies on the LA Rams to score exactly three points at $401 odds.

The final result? 13-3 to the Patriots.

It's moments like these you just have to sit back and clap in awe of such wizardry - and it's not the first time a punter has pulled off a phenomenally lucky bet in recent months.

Take a look at some of the biggest recent wins by extremely lucky sports fans.

The scoreline was worth celebrating. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

AUSSIE WINS $500K ON FREAK MULTI

The punter decided to throw caution to the wind with a ridiculous nine-leg multi on the Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs game.

Combining nine player prop bets on the one game, the punter parted with $200 on the bet at sky-high odds of $2501 with Sportsbet.

Included in the bet were four bets on Blazers players and five on Spurs players with miraculously every leg getting the job done.

The punter needed Damian Lillard to score over 26.5 points, a feat he achieved comfortably as he ended with 37 points.

He required CJ McCollum to score over 20.5 points, he just did so by scoring 24. Al Farouq Aminu needed more than 8.5 points, a feat he also achieved with ease as he registered 20.

Big man Jusuf Nurkic was required to register over 14.5 points, he only went past the mark with 5:42 remaining in the game to give him 16 points.

Then on the other side of the ball he needed DeMar DeRozan to score over 23.5 points, a season-high 36 points had him safely over the mark.

DeMar DeRozan played his part.

DeRozan also needed to pull down more than 5.5 rebounds, he did so when he grabbed his sixth just before the end of the third quarter.

LaMarcus Alridge needed to score over 18.5 points, again he did it comfortably with 29 points. Rudy Gay needed more than 13.5 points which he did with 18.

Aussie Patty Mills was also included with the backup guard needing more than 9.5 points and after scoring 9 points in the opening term, he failed to hit the scoreboard again until midway through the third quarter.

MELBOURNE CUP PUNTERS SWIM IN GREEN

Cross Counter's win at the 2019 Melbourne Cup in November made a few people very, very happy.

An eye-watering $50,000 wager at $10 for Cross Counter to reign supreme was placed on the Monday before the race, becoming TAB's biggest bet received for the iconic event.

The unknown racing fan will return to the bookie with a receipt for half a million smackeroos.

Kerrin McEvoy wins the Melbourne Cup aboard Cross Counter.

He (or she) topped a list of gutsy Cross Counter backers. One fan plonked $6000 at $11 odds, while another placed $4500 on the gelding to bring home $42,750.

One punter who put money down long before race day and took home a ridiculous $76,440 from a $10 multi bet.

The punter partnered Brooks Kopeka to win the US PGA Championship ($21) with The Autumn Sun to win the Caulfield Guineas ($14) and Cross Counter at $26 odds to take out a happy November payday.

But the day's biggest winner was a punter who picked the First 4 in order on a $3 punt.

The outrageously lucky gambler took home a freaky $114,062 from an amount too small to buy the morning's coffee.