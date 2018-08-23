Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adams defrauded more than $500,000 from his employer Harwood Marine
Adams defrauded more than $500,000 from his employer Harwood Marine Image Source
Crime

Fraudster steals $500,000 to support Asian girlfriends

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Feb 2018 9:00 AM

A NEW South Wales man who defrauded his employers more than $500,000 over almost five years to help financially support up to seven different women in the Philippines and Thailand has been jailed.

Glenn Adams, 63, pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception through 183 bogus transactions, which totalled $548,074 from January 1, 2012 until he was caught in November, 2016, Grafton's Daily Examiner reports.

In evidence at his sentencing hearing at Grafton District Court on Tuesday, Adams said he travelled with a friend to the Philippines in 2008 where he met a woman at a karaoke bar and began a relationship with her and financially supported her and her three young children to establish a family business.

READ OUR SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE HERE

deception editors picks fraud grafton new south wales theft
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Sex killings or something else entirely?

    premium_icon Sex killings or something else entirely?

    Crime A TAXI driver who’d had his throat cut; a mum-of-three whose body was burned beyond recognition; and a church-going preschool teacher who’d been viciously killed in...

    LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    premium_icon LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    Business THE co-owner of 1 Reef-Great Barrier Reef Eco770 Tours is being sued

    Pensioner's puzzling behaviour at pokie venues

    premium_icon Pensioner's puzzling behaviour at pokie venues

    Crime A 76-year-old man sabotaged hotel beer supply and tried to break in

    POLL: Who do you want as PM?

    POLL: Who do you want as PM?

    Politics And is the LNP at risk in Bargara?

    Local Partners