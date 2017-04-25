Fraser's new name

The Fraser Island section of the Great Sandy National Park will be renamed to recognise the Butchulla People.

THE Fraser Island section of the Great Sandy National Park will be renamed to recognise the Butchulla People, National Parks Minister Steven Miles has announced.

Mr Miles said the Butchulla People were Fraser Island's Traditional Owners and had native title rights over the island.

"We've moved to rename the Fraser Island section of the Great Sandy National Park to the K'gari (Fraser Island) section to recognise the Butchulla People's traditional name for the island,” he said yesterday.

Mr Miles said the name change would take effect immediately and new Welcome to K'gari (Fraser Island) signs would be installed at the three barge landings on the island.

"It's important to note we have only changed the name of this section of the national park - this isn't a name change for the island itself.”