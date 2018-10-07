Fraser trip details for Duke and Duchess released

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be welcomed with a traditional Butchulla smoking ceremony during their much-anticipated visit to Fraser Island.

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be welcomed with a traditional Butchulla smoking ceremony, take a tour with rangers and stroll the Kingfisher Jetty during their much-anticipated visit to Fraser Island.

The visit is expected to attract unprecedented international interest in the island and transform the region's tourism industry, which according to figures released this week, is already enjoying a welcome boost.

Kensington Palace yesterday released details of the couple's packed schedule, as the world's media were told of the largest sand island in the world with 206,970 acres of protected rainforest.

It's in these surrounds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially dedicate Fraser Island to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy initiative.

"Their Royal Highnesses will be met upon arrival by the Traditional Owners of K'gari, the Butchulla People and the Premier of Queensland,” the statement reads.

"The Duke and Duchess will take part in a traditional Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony and unveil a plaque for the dedication of the Forests of K'gari to the QCC.

"Traditional Owners from Bulburin National Park, the second QCC dedication site in Queensland, will also be present. Fraser Island rainforest is home to the island's satinay trees which, known for their hardiness in water, were used to build the London docks in the 1930s. "The Duke and Duchess will then visit one of Fraser Island's iconic lakes to meet with local elders and national park rangers to learn about the island's natural beauty, rich history, biodiversity and cultural significance.

"From here, Their Royal Highnesses will travel to the beach to learn about the history of the island's logging trade, as well as its use as a training base for the Australian Z Special Unit during World War II.

"Their Royal Highnesses will then travel to Kingfisher Bay by boat, where the visit will conclude with a walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty.”

The popular young royals have scheduled several public walkabouts to allow them to greet members of the public, who are expected to turn out in their thousands to see them.

The Fraser Island visit will take place on October 22.