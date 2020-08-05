Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fraser Island driving warning after two charged

Stuart Fast
5th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have given a timely reminder about driving on Fraser Island after two drivers were charged in separate incidents.

A 26-year-old Brisbane man will front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19 after police found him allegedly not wearing a seatbelt while driving on the island.

He also allegedly did not hold a current licence.

In a separate incident, a Maryborough man allegedly registered over the legal blood alcohol limit at Yidney Rocks.

He was taken to Fraser Island Police Station for testing and allegedly produced a reading of 0.063 per cent.

The man was charged with drink driving and will appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 19.

With the influx of visitors to the island, police are reminding community members that the same road rules apply on the sand as on the road.

Community Newsletter SignUp
drink driving charges fraser island queensland police service unlicensed driving
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Come meet the NewsMail team and you could win a tablet

        premium_icon Come meet the NewsMail team and you could win a tablet

        News WITH plenty of people signing up as subscribers to the NewsMail for the first time, we're keen to help you make the very most of your news experience.

        • 5th Aug 2020 10:13 AM
        OPINION: Only hope is to rally through disaster fatigue

        premium_icon OPINION: Only hope is to rally through disaster fatigue

        Opinion The temptation to give up hope is very real

        Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        premium_icon Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        News ‘Deliberate act’: Man flies into Qld via ACT from NSW hotspot

        • 5th Aug 2020 10:10 AM
        • 2 MervynK
        We’re inviting you to meet us and explore our new format

        We’re inviting you to meet us and explore our new format

        News Find out about the digital side of news