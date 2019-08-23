Fraser Coast rugby league bragging rights up for grabs

RUGBY LEAGUE:

The Hervey Bay Seagulls and Maryborough Wallaroos face off in the first semi-final, with the loser bowing out of the 2019 season.

Seagulls' Steve Dwyer and Wallaroos' Brad Davies will both be absent for the game as they each attend weddings.

Both players are valued members of their teams and their unavailability may prove the difference to the result.

Seagulls coach Fai Sami believes his team can progress through to the second week of the final series.

"We have been training well and the team's attitude is good.” he said.

The Hervey Bay team is yet to finalise its line-up due to Tiko Hooper and Ryan Davis to be medically cleared due to concussions.

"They should be right but we have to wait for the doctor's sign-off,” Sami said.

Sami believes that if his players stick to the game plan, play with discipline and defend well they will win.

"We will have to be at our best but we can do it,” he said.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters is confident his team's season will not end this weekend.

"If we can match them with our forwards, the backs should have too much potency,” he said.

Waters has shuffled the team around, moving Shaun Collins back into the centres and leaving Bailey Robertson at five-eighth.

Daniel Beattie will play hooker for the Maryborough side.

The match will be played at Salter Oval, Bundaberg, on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 4.45pm.

Across the Waves and Eastern Suburbs will follow in the qualifying final from 6.30pm.

Each team has quality players and we have nominated six you should watch out for during the match.

Hervey Bay Seagulls

Tiko Hooper - a quick and nippy ball playing hooker who is not afraid to challenge tired defence with quick runs.

Tyson Miller - the young back-rower was named BRL Rookie of the Year at last Friday's award night.

Tyson Miller. Alistair Brightman

Logona Vetemotu - the goal kicking fullback has silky skills that cut opposition defences apart.

Logona Vetemotu. Brian Cassidy

Maryborough Wallaroos

Luke Waters - the crafty half-back's game management and kicking game can control the match.

Luke Waters. Alistair Brightman

Shaun Collins - the veteran centre dominates in both attack and defence and will create havoc for the outside Seagulls defence.

Shaun Collins. Brian Cassidy

Brandon Law - the centre has formed a lethal combination Luke Waters and his speed and ability to bust defence will serve his team well.