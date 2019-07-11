Menu
RACING: Adam Hogan will be competing.
Fraser Coast riders head to Bundby for the Canetoad Classic

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
11th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
BMX: Riders from the Fraser Coast and beyond are on track for the two-day Canetoad Classic in Bundaberg.

The event will feature special events including the 8 year Wild One and the Wayne O'Sullivan Memorial Super Class for women with a $600 prize pool.

The 35 years plus, My dad is faster than your dad Open Wheeler has a $1000 prize pool and the winner to receive a 1st place plate and shirts.

Maryborough BMX publicity officer Angela Browing is excited about the opportunity the event provides.

"We are sending a large contingent up the highway this weekend,” she said.

"It will be a great event for our riders to be part of.”

The Bundaberg track is open from practise on Saturday morningfrom 10.45am before racing starts at 2pm.

Sunday racing starts at 9.45am.

