Fraser Coast provides more juniors to Wide Bay Buccaneers

FOOTBALL: More junior Buccaneers will come from the Fraser Coast than any other part of the Wide Bay region.

Player-origin data acquired exclusively by the Chronicle shows almost half of the players from the Buccaneers four junior teams - from under-13s to under-16s - for 2019 come from Fraser Coast clubs.

More players will come from the Kawungan Sandy Straits Jets than any other club as the Wide Bay Buccaneers prepares for their second full season in the Football Queensland Premier League.

The Jets, a club which prides itself as a home to a huge junior player base, will contribute 17 players to the Buccaneers.

Bundaberg's Across The Waves is the next biggest contributor with 13 players.

It means 43 per cent of the Buccaneers' junior teams, which include 61 full-time squad members and nine part-time members of the Buccs Academy, played their junior football at two of the region's biggest clubs.

The next highest contributors, Hervey Bay's United Warriors and Bundaberg's United Park Eagles, have each supplied five players.

Four players have come from Gympie clubs, with two each from the Lions and Diggers, while two more have come from outside the region.

The Buccaneers announced their juniors squads, as well as Buccs Academy members, on the club's Facebook page during the Christmas-New Year break. The club, which will play the majority of home games at Hervey Bay this year, will soon start announcing members of its senior men's team.